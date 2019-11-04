|
Jack P. Singer
9/2/1930 - 11/3/2019
Jack P. Singer, of Gouldsboro, died early Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Mountain City nursing facility in Hazleton, Pa. He was the husband of the late Frances M. (Broker) Singer who died September 30, 2014.
Born on September 2,1930 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Frank and Eleanor (Peechatka) Singer. A graduate of Stroudsburg High school, he proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War, on the QSS San Pablo.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 and Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 .
Jack was an avid hunter and expert marksmen, who enjoyed archery, camping, and entertaining.
Surviving are two children, Perry and wife Deborah Singer, of Gouldsboro, and Amanda Singer of Roseto; two step children, David Johnson of Lake Ariel, and Sanda Levins of Florida; five grandchildren; Rachel Stone and wife Charity, Ray Packard, Colleen Prinssen, Kaylee Johnson and Cassidy Levins; a step grandson, Michael Doran; several great grandchildren including Alex Torres, Tyler and Amber Valley, and Jaden Greene; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Singer, Jr.; a son, Michael Singer; and a granddaughter, Andrea Packard.
Services will be held on Friday, November 8, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the memorial service at 11:00AM with Pastor Lynn Lesoine officiating. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia and Alzheimer's Foundation.
A ceremony of life party will be announced at a later date in respect of the upcoming holiday season.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019