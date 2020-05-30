Jaclyn Alexis Gonzalez
05/27/2020
Jaclyn Alexis Gonzalez, 23, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of Jose Luis Gonzalez and Yolanda Gonzalez. Jaclyn attended CARES Community and Residential Empowerment Services, where she was involved in Meals on Wheels, and Special Olympics. She loved being a cheerleader for the Rebels Elite Hearts of Fire. She enjoyed going to Summer Camp and loved going to Dorney and Hershey parks. She loved her cats, Babushka and Sally, and dogs, Tabitha and Panda Bear.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Jose Luis Gonzalez; and grandparents, Felix and Filomena Sierra, and Jose and Maria Gonzalez. She is survived by her mother, Yolanda Gonzalez; brothers, Jason Castro and Jared Gonzalez, and nieces, Charlotte and Veronica Castro. She also is survived by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210 West, Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259. Tim Tebow Foundation's mission is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Foundation utilizes the public platform that God has blessed Tim Tebow with to inspire and make a difference in people's lives throughout the world. We are serving children and sharing God's love…by fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves.
Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Published in Pocono Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.