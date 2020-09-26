1/1
Jacqueline Gomez
09/24/2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" Gomez, 52, of Saylorsburg passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, in her home.
She was the loving wife of Giancarlo Gomez. They had known each other for most of their lives and were together since 1982. They were married in 2003, and have spent 17 beautiful years together as husband and wife.
Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Olga Figueroa.
Jackie was an eye technician for Pocono Eye Associates for more than ten years. She was a very generous person who would frequently go shopping to purchase meaningful things for others in the family to enjoy. She was an active dance mom, always attending shows and performances, and also loved to help fundraise for the dance studio. Most of all, she was a loving and caring wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Christina Gomez of Piscataway, N.J., Arielle Gomez of Pocono Mountain, and Gabrielle Gomez of Saylorsburg; and the son she never had, her pet dog, Mr. Bigz.
Viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, at the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30.
The family requests to send flowers for the service or to kindly make a donation to the Colon Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, #1066, Washington, DC 20005.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
