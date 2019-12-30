|
Jacqui M. Ashri
12/29/2019
Jacqui M. Ashri, 73, of Bushkill, Pa. died on Sunday December 29, 2019. She was the wife of Michael Archipolo. Born in Flushing, New York she was a resident of the Bushkill area for the past 9 years and prior to that she resided in the Astoria Queens, New York area.
Jacqui worked as a Book Publisher assistant for the Springer Publishing Company of New York for many years. She was of the Jewish faith. She is survived by her husband Michael Archipolo.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019