James "JJ" Bunnell
08/06/1968 - 03/04/2020
James Jackson "JJ" Bunnell, age 51, of Hubbard, IA, and formerly of Bushkill, PA, passed away March 4, 2020, in Ames, IA, due to complications of ALS and cancer.
Per his wishes, JJ has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.
Born August 6, 1968, in East Stroudsburg, PA, James Jackson "JJ" Bunnell was the son of James Albert and Joan (Stanley) Bunnell. He grew up and received his education in Pennsylvania, graduating from East Stroudsburg High School in 1986. On March 4, 1989, he married Joann Fructhey in Stroudsburg. The couple was blessed with two children, Jonathan and Jacquelyn. In 2014, they settled in Iowa.
JJ was a hard worker who provided well for his family. Over the years, he was employed in various capacities, including construction, as a heavy equipment operator, and as an over-the-road truck driver. He was knowledgeable and quick-witted and loved trucks, motorcycles, tractors, logging, hunting and woodcrafting. He volunteered on the Bushkill Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife, Joann of Hubbard, IA; children Jonathan Bunnell of East Stroudsburg, and Jacquelyn Bunnell of Bradenton, FL; his father, Jim Bunnell of East Stroudsburg; mother, Joan (Dick) Merring of Englewood, FL; a brother, Craig (Stephanie) Bunnell of East Stroudsburg; two nieces and other extended family members.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020