T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
James D. Kindrew

James D. Kindrew Obituary
James D. Kindrew
10/29/2019
James D. Kindrew, 79, of Palmerton, formerly of East Stroudsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Ruth Ann (Bollinger) Kindrew. They were married 13 years last February.
Shortly after graduating East Stroudsburg High School in 1959, where "Spider" excelled in basketball, Jim served honorably in the Army from 62-1965, including three tours of duty in Vietnam.
He worked at Patterson Kelley Manufacturing for 41 years until retiring in 2006. He also worked for Ehrlich's Meat Market, and for Harley D. Fish Jr. Custom Woodworking.
Jim attended Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Trachsville. He was an avid bowler and a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He loved driving his 1980 Monte Carlo, and belonged to the Monroe County Cruisers and the Trolley Shops Cruisers car clubs. Jim was elected into the East Stroudsburg Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball in 2009 and Pennsylvania USBC Bowling Hall of Fame in 2014.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Edward and Lillian (Repsher) Kindrew, and was known to his family as "Pappy," "Poppy," "Pappy Jim" and "Happy Jim."
Survivors: Wife; daughters Millette Berger and companion Michael Wallingford, Pamela, wife of Jesse Shores, Michele Fredericks, Melissa, wife of Troy Bryfogle, Megan Fredericks; sons Timothy Kindrew and companion Joyce Conroy, Michael Fredericks and wife Jen; 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by brothers Robert, Ralph and Charles, sisters Dorothy Gorgy and Elizabeth Bittinger, niece Judy Bowers and nephew Jeff Kindrew.
Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday and 2-3 p.m. Saturday. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
T.K. Thomas Funeral Home
145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton
tk-thomas-fh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
