James "Jim" E. Fritz10/19/2020James "Jim" E. Fritz, 77, of Saylorsburg, passed away Monday, October 19 in his home surrounded by his family.He was the loving husband of his lifelong partner, Rose Ann (Rezeli) Fritz, for many years.Born in Saylorsburg, he was the son of the late James H. Fritz and the late Ellen (Correll) Fritz.Jim was a member of Mt. Eaton Church in Saylorsburg. He worked as a farrier for over forty years, and was a member of the American Farrier Association. He also bred, showed and trained Quarter Horses and was a long-time member of AQHA, PQHA, and KQHA. One of Jim's passions was hunting white-tailed deer. He spent many hours preparing, scouting, and being in his tree stand. The most important thing in Jim's life was his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Thomas L. Fritz and his wife Christine of Lehighton, David A. Fritz and his wife Jennifer of Wasilla, AK; a daughter, Shannon Mackes and her husband Greg of Kresgeville; a brother, Ray Fritz; six grandchildren, Michael, Livia, Alexis, Logan, Hunter, Kathryn; and five great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Fritz.Viewings will be held on Friday, October 23 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, October 24 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Douglas Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Eaton Cemetery, Saylorsburg.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville