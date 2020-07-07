James Edward Hay7/5/2020James Edward Hay, 76, of Tannersville, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home.Born in Tobyhanna, he was a son of the late Edward and Freda (Pope) Hay.James worked for the National Park Service until his retirement in 2015. He had a great sense of humor, loved cooking, gardening, bird watching, dogs, and especially enjoyed being with nature.He is survived by his children: Edward Hay and his wife, Treena of Cresco; David Hay and his wife, Christina of Pocono Summit; Ian Hay and his wife, Bethany of Saylorsburg; brothers: Melvin Hay of Austin, Texas; Neil Hay of Tobyhanna; and Elwood Hay of Carlisle; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Molly.There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Memorial donations may be made to the Pibbles Paws Safe Haven Animal Rescue, 545 Creek Road, Bath, Pa 18014 or any animal shelter of your choice.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Rd., Cresco