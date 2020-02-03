|
James Famularo
1/30/2020
James Famularo, 61, of Scranton and formerly the Poconos, died Thursday Jan 30th at home.
Born in Scranton, son of Ann Cutro Famularo and the late Anthony Famularo, he was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and a member of the 1977 championship football team. An avid Green Bay Packers fan and former semi-professional football player for the Northeast Stars, James was self employed in the construction business.
Also surviving are a son, James Famularo Jr; two daughters, Camille Famularo and Gabrielle Pecci and husband, Rob; three grandchildren; two brothers, Anthony and wife, Mary; and Frank and wife, Susan, all of the Poconos; two sisters, Mary Hudak and husband, William, Clarks Summit; and Diane Chalachan and husband, Gary, Pittston Twp; stepfather, Roger Newberry; uncle, Dominic Famularo and wife, Marguerite; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas; and brother, Joseph.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11am in St. Paul's Church, Scranton. Friends may call in the Church from 9-11am. Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave, Scranton.
McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
thomasjhughesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020