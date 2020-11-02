1/1
James G. Johnstone
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Johnstone
06/26/1947 - 10/31/2020
James G. Johnstone, 73, of Smithfield Township, died early Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Colleen M. (McDonough) Johnstone with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.
Born on June 26, 1947 in Rutland, VT, he was a son of the late Clifford and Theresa (Broza) Johnstone and lived in Monroe County since 1984 moving from Kearny, NJ.
He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970 and from 1965 to 1967 was in Vietnam on the USS Independence.
He was a self-employed electrician and later worked as a project manager at Tobyhanna Army Depot.
James was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg, a life member of Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg, life member of George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion in East Stroudsburg, and a lifetime patch holder in the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. In earlier years he was involved in Boy Scouts.
He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, Deborah Pardo and husband James of Bushkilll, James Johnstone and wife Lesley of Lancaster, Christopher Johnstone and wife Janice of Tannersville, Sean Johnstone of Kingston Springs, TN, Ryan J. Johnstone and wife Shannon of San Jose, CA, and Kaitlin Johnstone of East Stroudsburg; five grandchildren, Sawyer, Amanda, Patrick, Alyssa and Connor; a great grandchild, Zuma; three siblings, Anne Jenkins, Christopher Johnstone of Silver Springs, MD, and Maria Beasley of Dallas, TX; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, November 4, from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, at 10:00AM at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 78 Ridgeway Street, East Stroudsburg with Rev. Ryan Glenn as celebrant. Private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people at a time; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.Glioblastomafoundation.org) or American Heart Association.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved