James G. Johnstone
06/26/1947 - 10/31/2020
James G. Johnstone, 73, of Smithfield Township, died early Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Colleen M. (McDonough) Johnstone with whom he shared 39 years of marriage.
Born on June 26, 1947 in Rutland, VT, he was a son of the late Clifford and Theresa (Broza) Johnstone and lived in Monroe County since 1984 moving from Kearny, NJ.
He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1970 and from 1965 to 1967 was in Vietnam on the USS Independence.
He was a self-employed electrician and later worked as a project manager at Tobyhanna Army Depot.
James was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg, a life member of Thomas P. Lambert Post 2540 VFW in East Stroudsburg, life member of George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion in East Stroudsburg, and a lifetime patch holder in the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. In earlier years he was involved in Boy Scouts.
He enjoyed motorcycles and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, Deborah Pardo and husband James of Bushkilll, James Johnstone and wife Lesley of Lancaster, Christopher Johnstone and wife Janice of Tannersville, Sean Johnstone of Kingston Springs, TN, Ryan J. Johnstone and wife Shannon of San Jose, CA, and Kaitlin Johnstone of East Stroudsburg; five grandchildren, Sawyer, Amanda, Patrick, Alyssa and Connor; a great grandchild, Zuma; three siblings, Anne Jenkins, Christopher Johnstone of Silver Springs, MD, and Maria Beasley of Dallas, TX; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, November 4, from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, at 10:00AM at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 78 Ridgeway Street, East Stroudsburg with Rev. Ryan Glenn as celebrant. Private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people at a time; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.Glioblastomafoundation.org
) or American Heart Association
.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com