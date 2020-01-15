Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

James J. Kitzhoffer


1938 - 2020
James J. Kitzhoffer Obituary
James J. Kitzhoffer
11/02/1938 - 01/13/2020
James J. Kitzhoffer, 81, of East Stroudsburg, died Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township. He was the husband of Alberta Ruth (Howey) Kitzhoffer with whom he shared 59 years of marriage on November 26th.
Born on November 2, 1938 in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late George and Rose (Zechmeister) Kitzhoffer.
He worked at Tru-Matic Machine & Tool Company for many years and also at Banner Metals and Weis Market. Along with his family, he was caretaker at Brodhead Forest and Stream Association for 59 years.
James was Catholic and enjoyed hunting, woodworking, riding his ATV, his cat, Yellow; and spending time with his grandson, Alex.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, David Kitzhoffer and Jane London and husband William all of East Stroudsburg; a grandson, Alexander London of East Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, George Kitzhoffer and Robert Kitzhoffer. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
