James J. Sattur Sr.
11/05/2019
James J. Sattur Sr. 91 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Barbara E. (Rossi) Sattur. Born in Passaic, New Jersey he was the son of Theodore and Anna (Tibus) Sutter.
James was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 42 years and prior to that he resided in the Cliffwood Beach, N.J. area. James graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. with a Bachelor's degree in Education. He was a math and Science teacher at the Perth Amboy High School in Perth Amboy, N.J. for many years. He was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Barbara he is survived by 6 children: Barbara Raab husband Richard of Nazareth, Pa., Christina (Chris) Garner and Carole Sattur both of Tatamy, Pa., John Sattur wife Suzanne of Daytona Beach, Fl., Robert Sattur wife Barbara of Stroudsburg, Pa. and James J. Sattur Jr. of Bushkill, Pa.9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th .St. Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th .St. Stroudsburg, Pa
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019