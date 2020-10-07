James L. Bender
06/02/1942 - 10/03/2020
James L. Bender of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Lebanon, PA and Canadensis, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Shands Hospital at University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. Born in East Stroudsburg, PA, on June 2, 1942, he was the son of Harry Bender and Alice (Shoesmith) Bender. Jim enjoyed his life as a heavy equipment operator and retired to FL in 2019 with his wife, Carole Shephard. He is survived by his wife Carole; daughter Kristen Bender of Cresco, PA; sons James Bender of Leesburg, FL, and Steven Bender of Milford, PA. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Alisen Schollhammer and Sheana Bender, and a new great grandson, Bjorn Aldinger.
Cremation took place in Florida and a service will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial donations in Jim's name may be made to the American Lung Association
