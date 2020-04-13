Home

POWERED BY

James L. Coughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Coughlin Obituary
James L. Coughlin
04/10/2020
James L. Coughlin, 58, of Bushkill passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ he was the son of the late Michael and Margie (Kiernan) Coughlin.
James worked as a Baker in the Restaurant industry for most of his life. He serviced in the United States Marine Corps.
James is survived by his brother Charles Coughlin.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -