James L. Coughlin
04/10/2020
James L. Coughlin, 58, of Bushkill passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ he was the son of the late Michael and Margie (Kiernan) Coughlin.
James worked as a Baker in the Restaurant industry for most of his life. He serviced in the United States Marine Corps.
James is survived by his brother Charles Coughlin.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020