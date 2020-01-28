Home

Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2128
James Delaney
James L. Delaney


1950 - 2020
James L. Delaney Obituary
James L. Delaney
11/19/1950 - 1/27/2020
James L. Delaney, 69, of Bangor, PA, passed away on Monday, January 27th, at his residence.
James was born in Newton, NJ on November 19, 1950, a son of the late James W. Delaney, Jr, and Frances (Duimstra) Delaney Roof.
James was employed as a Manager for National Water Main in Newark, NJ., and then for Ken Miller Electrical in East Stroudsburg, PA. He was a 1969 graduate of Belvidere High School. He was a member of the VFW Post 2540 in East Stroudsburg, PA, and a member of the Slate Belt Pool League.
He proudly served in the 173rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.
James is survived by a son, Jason Schmitz, a grandson Owen Schmitz, and a sister, Debra Brandt.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. " Village of Johnsonville" Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home
4 Lillian Ln, Bangor
gaffneyparsons.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
