James L. Labar
03/11/2020
James L. Labar, 74, of Wooddale passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice House, East Stoudsburg, surrounded by his family.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Herbert H and Evelyn (Mohnal) Labar.
He served during the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. He was an independent landscaper until his retirement.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Bishop of Marshalls Creek; niece, Sue Franklin and her husband, Bob, with whom he resided; nephews, Eddie Labar, Charles Labar Jr., and Frank Bishop; nieces, Brenda Callahan, Lisa Wright, Martha Logan, Marie Burns, and Sharon Singer.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Singer; and four brothers, Herbert, Edward, Charles, and Robert Labar; and a niece, Cheryl Bishop.
He had a special bond with his nephew, Eddie, to whom he was like a second father. They spent many hours fishing, and talking; and also his great-nephew, Andrew Gould, who would take him out cruising around town; they had many long conversations and a lot of laughs; and his great-niece, Nichole Patterson, whom he called his bookie, as she would buy his daily lottery numbers for him.
There will be a viewing from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Benisng-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Valor Clinic Foundation, 1130 Scenic Drive, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020