James Leroy Lewis

11/16/1927 - 09/06/2019

James Leroy Lewis November 16, 1927 to September 6, 2019

James Leroy Lewis, age 91, passed with peace and grace on September 6, 2019. He was born in Absecon, New Jersey to Eleanor & Samuel Lewis, the last of their three children. At the age of three his mother moved the family to Peck's Pond, in Pike Country, Pennsylvania, where his grandfather had a hunting cabin. While living there James' mother met and eventually married his stepfather, Edward W. Cole. While at Peck's Pond, James attended Hunters Range School, finishing eighth grade. Edward moved his new family to Canadensis, Pennsylvania where he eventually opened a sawmill. James worked at the sawmill and there met the love of his life Violet Alice Weiland.

On February 19, 1946, James joined The United States Army's Signal Corps. While stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, James & Violet were wed in a small ceremony in the Army Chapel on October 18, 1948. After being discharged James & Violet started the construction of their home on Upper Seese Hill Road in Canadensis, Pennsylvania.

Through the years James worked many jobs including working as a lumberman, operating heavy equipment, as well as mechanical work and maintenance. He worked as a caretaker at Resica Falls Scout Reservation where his name and work are commemorated on the sign at the front entrance. James also spent eleven years working as a caretaker at Camp Canadensis. Later in life he went to work at Pocono Medical Building near the hospital in East Stroudsburg for Dr. Carl Weiss until his retirement.

In 2015 James and Violet moved to Gainesville, Florida so they could be closer to family, where they both lived until their passing.

James was a lover of family, the outdoors, and gardening. He thoroughly enjoyed phone conversations and visits with his family. He and his wife enjoyed spending time sitting on their porch watching many types of wildlife roam about. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason at Pocono Lodge No. 780.

James is survived by his daughter, Dawn Reese, four grandchildren, Chris Lewis, Megan Swilley, Dennis Lewis, and Mackenzie Privette along with his seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his numerous nephews and nieces along with his longtime friends Joel & Nada Schwartz. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Violet, son, James, son-in-law William (Bill) Reese along with his brother Samuel Lewis and sister Eleanor Lula Mae Schoonover.

A small graveside service for James will be held at Seese Hill Cemetery on July 14, 2020 at 10AM.



