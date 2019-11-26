|
|
James Leroy Timmeney II
11/25/2019
James Leroy Timmeney II, 84, of Lake Harmony, entered peacefully into eternal rest Monday, November 25, 2019 in his residence. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was a son of the late James Leroy and Mary Kathryn (Finnegan) Timmeney. He was employed as a Managing Director for SI Handling Systems Europe and later worked as a real estate broker and appraiser until retiring. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Roman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony. He was also a graduate of Temple University.
Surviving are his beloved companion Pat Schoeller of Lake Harmony; daughters Dawn Timmeney and her husband Michael Tracy of Wayne, PA and Jennifer Timmeney-Callahan of Moosic, PA and; grandchildren Parker Callahan and Oona Timmeney-Tracy; and a brother Paul Timmeney and his wife Esther of Willington, DE.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 33 Trinity Circle, Lake Harmony, PA, 18624 with Rev. Francis Baransky officiating. Military Interment will be held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Family will receive friends Monday morning 9:30- 10:30 A.M. in the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to Red Rock Rescue INC., P.O. Box 162, Walnutport, PA 18008. The Melber Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019