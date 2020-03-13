|
|
James M. Gortych
03/12/2020
James M. Gortych 76 of Bethlehem, Pa. passed was on Thursday March 12, 2020. Born in Bronx, New York he was the son of Charles and Margaret Mary (Molitor) Gortych.
James was residing in the Bethlehem area for the past several years and prior to that he resided in the Staten Island, N.Y. area. He was employed as a Masters Electrician for the local # 3 IREW in New York and production manager for the Comstock Co. in New York for many years. James was of the catholic faith.
He was a very adventures person living life its fullest and he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He is survived by a daughter Adienne Manganaro of Florida, and 3 sisters: Margaret Lane of Denton, TX., Regina Hortych DMD and her husband Carl of Murano DMD of Pittsford, N.Y. and Virginia Hortych and her husband Dr. Frederick Barnes of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., nieces and nephews: Charles F. Barnes, Lillian Rose, Nikolaus Morano, David Lane wife Marissa, Ann Marie Hutton, and Maria Lawson husband Matthew; and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Private prayers will be held at the convenience of the family with Fr. Carmen Perry officiating. Burial will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery Bronx, New York. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020