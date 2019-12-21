|
|
James N. Price
01/01/1930 - 12/19/2019
James N. Price, 89, of Tannersville, died early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township. He was the husband of the late Helen B. (Starner) Price who died July 23, 1986; and the late Janet (Oldroyd) Taylor Price who died May 30, 2013.
Born January 1, 1930, in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Ernest Lafayette Price and the late Nettie Emma (Belcher) Price Eget; and lived in Monroe County for most of his life.
He served in the United States Navy from 1947 to 1950.
In early years, Jim was manager at the Delabar Farm in Walpack, N.J.; then worked for Graver's Trucking Co.; and retired from Patterson Kelly in East Stroudsburg after 36 years of service.
He was a member of Reeders United Methodist Church; member of Tannersville Lions; past District Governor of PA Lions Club; and member of PA Federation of Sportsmans Club for 50 years of which he served two years as state president. He also served on the Pocono Mt. Board of Education for 36 years, serving 12 years as president and two years on the state board. Jim served on the I.U. 20 board for seven years; Monroe County Vo-Tech board for four years; Pocono Township Park Commission for ten years; Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area board for twelve years; Board of Commissioners; charter member of the Pocono Mountain Kidney Foundation; a founding member of the Pocono and Jackson Townships Historical Society; and a member of the Future Farmers of America.
Surviving are five children, the Rev. Keith D. Price of Gilbertsville, and wife, Sarah Jane, twins, Debra "Debbie" C. Price of Tannersville, and David J. Price of Somerville, Ala., and wife, Gail, Lindsey J. Price of Glenmoore and wife, Linda, and Timothy L. Price of Tannersville, and wife, Leigh; three step children, Judy Munoz of Cresco, Tim Taylor and wife, Mary, of Levittown, and Jon Taylor of Maine; grandchildren, Gail Kresge and husband, Dan, Howard Dietsch III and wife, Lisa, Mark Price and wife, Carrie, Rebecca Guy and husband, Mike, Nikki Pietrocarlo and husband, Dave, Eric Price, Kerry Quick and husband, Mark, Jody Price, and Daniel Price, and numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Balmoos of Stroudsburg, Beverly Levanduski of East Stroudsburg, and Cynthia Price and husband, Carl, of Bartonsville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Z. Price, George Price, Keith Price, and Edward A. Price; and a sister, Barbara Price.
There will be a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. Services will be Saturday, December 28, at Reeders United Methodist Church with viewing beginning at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Sean Dougherty and Keith Price officiating. Burial will follow in Reeders Methodist Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Pleasant Valley Manor. A special thank you goes to two treasured care takers, Debbie and Marie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Reeders United Methodist Church or to a .
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019