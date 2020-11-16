1/
James P. Byrne
James P. Byrne
11/15/2020
James P. Byrne 93 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Sunday Nov. 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Bartonsville, Pa. He was the widower of Mary T. Byrne who died in June of 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York he was the son of Peter and Elizabeth (Wakley) Byrne.
James was residing in the Brodheadsville area for the past several years where was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peach Church in Gilbert, Pa. James was a retired New York City Firemen having served 20 years and later worked at the National Parks Service in Delaware Water Gap for 3 years and at the Tobyhanna Army Depot for 10 years. He was also a US Marine veteran having served in WWII.
James is survived by a son James S. Byrne of Scranton and four daughters: Eileen Brenner of Bangor, Mary Byrne Smith of Effort, Patricia Abrams of Warrington and Susan Murphy of Fairfax, Virginia; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:00am at the Buena Vista Cemetery Brodheadsville, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th. St. Stroudsburg, PA
Pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
