William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

James P. Rinehart


1962 - 2020
James P. Rinehart Obituary
James P. Rinehart
3/26/1962 - 1/19/2020
James P. Rinehart, 57, of Mountainhome, died peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown.
Born on March 26, 1962 in Scranton, he was a son of the late James and Patricia (Schleiker) Rinehart and was a lifelong resident of Barrett Township.
He worked as a sheet rocker and painter for several construction companies in the area.
James loved hunting and fishing and was a former member of the Polk Swamp Hunting Club. He loved gardening and had a green thumb; also loved music, the outdoors and cooking; and was a wonderful cook.
Surviving are his companion, Joann Caprioli; three brothers, Timothy Rinehart and wife Tiann, John Rinehart and wife Jeryl and William Rienhart; nieces and nephews, Jeremiah Johnson, Jennifer Hieber, Megan Rinehart, Emily Rinehart, Blake Rinehart and Morgan Rinehart; and his great nieces and nephews, Jon, Jared, Gabriele, Cassidy, Landon and Caleb. He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua; his daughter, Crystal; sister, Vicky Johnson; and Joann's son, Brian Caprioli.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 11am at the Mountainhome Methodist Church. Cremation was private and burial will take place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clark Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
