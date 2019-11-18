Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Templeton Landing
2 Templeton Terrace
Buffalo, NY
View Map

James Patrick "Sully" Sullivan


1959 - 2019
James Patrick "Sully" Sullivan Obituary
James Patrick "Sully" Sullivan
03/05/1959 - 11/16/2019
James Patrick "Sully" Sullivan, 60, of Stroudsburg, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He was the husband of Laurie Fox. Born on March 5, 1959 in Buffalo, NY, he was a son of Dolores (Miller) Sullivan of Buffalo, NY and the late James D. Sullivan. James was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School in Buffalo, NY and Glassboro State College where he received a B.S in Secondary Education and played football.
He is the owner of Flood's bar in Stroudsburg and was an avid supporter of community service events, ESU athletics, local sports and the Stroud Regional Police Department.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are three sisters, Mary K. Sullivan, Nancy L. Sullivan and Sue Ann Sullivan all of Buffalo, NY; a brother, Perry R. Sullivan and companion Candace Santana of Buffalo, NY; a sister in law, Amy Rawson and husband Frank; a brother in law, Jason Fox and wife Judith; a nephew, James Sullivan; three nieces, Allison Rawson, Nina Fox and Tessa Fox; a friend forever, George McKenna; his beloved cat, Simon; and his "Floods family".
Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at noon followed by a prayer service at 2:00PM with Rev. Carmen Perry officiating. Cremation was private and inurnment will take place at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
There will also be a memorial service and brunch on December 14, from 11AM to 3:00PM at Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace, Buffalo, NY 14202.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the Christmas Tree Giving Program at The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or A.W.S.O.M. (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
