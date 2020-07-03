James R. Bush
James R. "Jim" Bush, 81, of Appenzell, passed away Wednesday, July 1, in his home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Joyce E. (Hay) Bush. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Frank Bush and the late Rosina "Rosie" (Anthony) Bush.
Jim was an electrician and former Supervisor for Patterson-Kelley in East Stroudsburg for forty four years before retiring in 2000. He was an Army Veteran, and at one point held the position of personal driver for the Commanding General at Fort Dix Military Base.
He was a member of St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church in Appenzell. He was also a member of the Barger Lodge F&AM #325, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon #145 in Stroudsburg, and was a lifetime member of the Jackson Twp. Vol. Fire Co. in Reeders. Jim was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Gwen Weiss and her husband Paul; his son, Greg Bush and his wife Lynn of Berlin, MD; five grandchildren, Cory Weiss of Indian Trail, NC, Brent Weiss of Maryland's Eastern Shore, Travis Bush of Stevensville, MD, Dean Bush and his wife Karin of Davenport, FL, Jonathon Bush, of Berlin, MD; his sister, Jane Deihl and her husband Rogers of Hanover, PA; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell A. Bush, and two nephews, Terry A. Bush and Ralph F. Bush.
A graveside service will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery in Appenzell with Rev. Paulette Obrecht officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Luke's Hospice-Development Office,, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
