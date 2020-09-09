1/
James R. Clemens
1936 - 2020
06/05/1936 - 09/08/2020
James R. Clemens age 84 of Effort passed away with his family at his side on Tuesday, September 8th at Pleasant Valley Manor in Stroudsburg.
James was the loving husband of Henrietta (Dudzinski) Clemens. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 7th.
He was born in Newark, NJ on June 5, 1936, the son of the late Robert and Helen (Patz) Clemens.
James had worked as a Fire Fighter for the City of Newark, NJ for many years, and served as the Fire Captain from 1970 until his retirement in 1986.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Navy.
We have been blessed with the presence of James in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Henrietta of Effort; his son: James R. Clemens Jr. and his wife Vallerie of Xenia, OH; his daughter: Cynthia Deiter and her husband Lee of East Stroudsburg.
He was the loving and gentle grandfather to his four granddaughters: Jessica Clemens of Bluffton, SC, Jennifer Clemens of Cincinnati, OH, Sarah Carrelli and her husband Daniel of Albrightsville and Nicole Deiter of Trenton, NJ and his four great grandchildren: Ashlee, Emmett, Jayden and Bryson Carrelli all of Albrightsville.
James was preceded in death by a daughter: Lorraine Clemens.
Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Monday, September 14th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, September 13th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and Monday, September 14th from 10 am until 11 am at the Funeral Home.
James will be laid to rest at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
