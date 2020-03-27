|
|
James Raymond Sullivan
01/31/1939 - 03/24/2020
James Raymond Sullivan of Smithfield Township died peacefully Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at his home, while under hospice care, following a 17-year-long, brave battle with Parkinson's Disease and more recently, Laryngeal Cancer. He was the beloved husband of Judy (Price) Sullivan, devoted wife and caregiver, with whom he spent 27 years of marriage, always referring to her as "his bride."
Born on January 31, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late George Brady and the late Julia (Sullivan) Brady.
James grew up in Paterson, NJ where he attended school until he enlisted in the United States Navy and actively served from 1956-1959 aboard the USS Donner.
Jim's family and New Jersey friends called him by his middle name "Ray". Family and friends meant everything to "Ray" and he loved every one of them.
Besides Paterson, Jim also lived in Delaware Water Gap and Bartonsville, prior to moving to Smithfield Township five years ago. His employer, Instrument Specialties moved to The Gap and Jim did as well, remaining with them for 38 years. "Not bad for a temporary job," he would chuckle, and he worked his way up to Plant Superintendent. Jim left his job at age 61, which gave him plenty of time to pursue the things he loved to do: golfing, fishing, playing his numbers, going to the casinos, working out at the Stroudsmoor, sitting on a beach chair and "jumping up and down in the waves" at his beloved Brigantine Beach, chatting with the great friends he made at the ocean's edge, and spending time chilling or watching sports. You would rarely see him without his Boston Red Sox cap. Jim was a jazz enthusiast who attended countless Jazz Festivals in Delaware Water Gap, and was acquainted with many of the musicians. Bowling with the Instrument Specialties League was another pastime he enjoyed while working at I.S. and where he met Judy who was placed on his team and asked, " Where've you been? I've got your name tattooed on my arm."
For the last 28 years Jim was a much-loved friend of Bill W. Brave, kind, witty, helpful, generous, bright, unselfish, with a cool, easy-going demeanor, a friend to all... just a few words to describe "Sully," as he was called at work.
In addition to his wife Judy, surviving are his three children: Dennis Sullivan and wife Wendy of Green Valley, AZ, Rae Lyn Stier and husband Don of Port Townsend, WA, Caryn Fogel and husband Mike Of Green Valley, AZ, stepsons: Christopher Nagy of Succasunna, NJ, Kevin Nagy of Pine Beach, NJ, four grandchildren: Hunter Fogel of Tucson, AZ, Henry and Aminah Stier of Port Townsend, WA, and Kyle Nagy of Ocean County, NJ; a sister: Ellen Brady Stephens of Clifton, NJ, a brother: Pat Brady and wife Norma of Edison, NJ, a brother-in-law: Tom Price and wife Becki of Rockville, MD, two nephews, cousins and many friends. Also left behind is his faithful, beloved dog, Peggy II, who stayed by his side every day.
Sadly, due to current local and world health concerns, cremation will be private, with a Memorial Service taking place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances may be made to , .
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020