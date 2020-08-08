1/
James S. Tews
1965 - 2020
James S. Tews
04/10/1965 - 08/06/2020
James S. "Jimmy" Tews, 55, of Stroudsburg, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, while under hospice care at home.
Born April 10, 1965, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., he was the son of Steven Tews of Lords Valley, and Carol (Cutrone) Arnold of East Stroudsburg.
Jimmy was a Union carpenter in New York City for 27 years.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church in East Stroudsburg and Glenbrook Golf Club.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, David Tews of Manhattan, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 78 Ridgeway St., East Stroudsburg. As per Jimmy's wishes, there will be no viewing, and cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2158 West Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
