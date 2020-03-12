|
James "Jamie" Scott McShea
03/10/2020
James "Jamie" Scott McShea, 64, of Cresco, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at home.
Born in Bristol, he was a son of Judith (Raymow) McShea of Fairless Hills; and the late John P. McShea.
He was a kind hearted, free spirit, who loved nature and being on the water, especially the Delaware River. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, including his many nieces and nephews. He was adored and affectionately known as the "fun uncle". Jamie was a generous and selfless friend who touched many hearts.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers: Thomas McShea and his wife, Tracy of Pocono Pines; Patrick McShea and his wife, Judith of Brielle, New Jersey; and Garry McShea and his wife, Priscilla of Boalsburg; sister, Judy Oswald and her husband, Steve of Langhorne; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Pastor Kenneth Cathcart will conduct a service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association by visiting diabetes.org/donate.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020