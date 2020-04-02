|
James V. Paragino
3/15/1947 - 3/31/2020
James V. Paragino, 73, of East Stroudsburg, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, upon arrival at Lehigh Valley Hospital -Pocono. He was the husband of Elaine "Sue" M. (LaBadie) Paragino.
Born on March 15, 1947 in Newton, NJ, he was the son of Doris (Hall) Paragino of Texas and the late Pasquale Paragino.
He was a 1966 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School where he was on the wrestling team.
Jim worked in construction for Papillon Construction and E.F. Possinger & Sons; owned and operated the Sportsman Shack in Marshalls Creek; and worked for Craig Colabuagh Gunsmithing.
His interests included car shows, car restoration, fishing, hunting and NASCAR; and he was a former member of Ducks Unlimited.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are two daughters, Tamara (Paragino) Williams Desai and her husband of South Carolina and Mary Ann Jennings of Analomink; a step daughter, Beth Ann Guilfoyle of Florida; four grandchildren, Zachary, Faith, Laif and Dakota; two sisters, Peggy Ann Brink of Moscow and Doris Mae Stevenson of Texas; sisters and brothers in law, Linda George of Florida, Chris LaBadie and wife Sandy of Analomink, Betty Lou Carlson of East Stroudsburg, Debra Bush and husband Durwood of South Carolina, and Leigh Ann Shoemaker and husband Terry of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Due to current health issues, there will be no public services. Private burial will take place at Gilbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020