James W. Honey
12/1/1959 - 1/1/2020
James W. Honey, 60, of Brodheadsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 1st, at his residence.
James was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on December 1, 1959, a son of Diane (Jones) Honey, of Bangor, PA, and the late Stanley J. Honey.
He was the husband of Janice L. (Chrvala) Honey. They celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary last May. Jim was employed as a Multi-Plant Process Manager at the former Consolidated Container Company in Allentown and Berwick, PA for 32 years. He was a 1977 graduate of Bangor High School. Jim was a member of Boy Scout Troop 102, where he became an Eagle Scout in 1977.
Jim was a member of East Bangor United Methodist Community Church in East Bangor, PA where he was the Financial Secretary since 1996 and served on the Board of the Church since 2005.
In addition to his loving wife Janice and mother Diane, Jim is survived by a daughter, Whitney Hungerford, wife of Josh, a son Tyler Honey husband of Jade, a stepdaughter Christine Kropp, wife of Rich, a stepson Michael Weeks, husband of Laura, a sister, Sharon Honey, two brothers, Robert Honey, husband of Cindy and Steven Honey, husband of Lori, and 6 grandchildren Gavin and Lilly Newton, Bryne and Dustin Weeks, and Ben and Evelyn Kropp.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 7th at Noon at East Bangor United Methodist Community Church, 136 W. Central Ave., East Bangor, PA with Rev. David Goss officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM to Noon on Friday at the church. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Bangor, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Bangor United Methodist Community Church, 136 W. Central Ave. Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020