James X. Mason
06/17/1953 - 01/02/2020
James X. Mason, 66, of Mount Pocono, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, at his home in Mount Pocono.
Born in Alameda, California on June 17, 1953, he was the son of the late Phillip Mason and Marie (Strebel) Mason of Alameda. James graduated from St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Alameda, California and earned his bachelor's degree in electronics. James worked as a United States Government employee for 45 years and was currently employed as an Electronics Inspector at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, Tobyhanna.
James loved to dance and belonged to the USA Dance Club; he also was an avid skier, runner, ballroom cancer and gardener.
Preceding him in death was his father Phillip Mason. Surviving in addition to his mother Marie (Strebel) Mason of Alameda, Calf; is his wife Elaine (Gromada) Mason of Mount Pocono; and nieces and nephews.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020