Jan Williams
09/29/1963 - 06/20/2020
Jan Arthur Williams, Jr., 56, of Saylorsburg, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 6:00pm in Beaufort, NC. The family is offering a chance to attend virtually, and if you are interested, please email Danielle at danimariewill@outlook.com.
Jan was born and raised in Saylorsburg, PA and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1981. At age 17, he joined the US Marine Corps, and he retired after 24 years of service as a Master Sergeant. He was involved in Operations Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom. After his military service, Jan graduated from Park University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Logistics Management. He was a very dedicated and loving husband, father, son, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue Williams of the home; son, Keith Williams of New Bern, NC; daughter, Danielle Williams of Austin, TX; mother, Nina Williams-DeLorenzo and husband Arthur of Havelock, NC; father, Jan Williams and wife Gerda of The Villages, FL; sister, Willow Williamson and husband Chris of Gig Harbor, WA; also many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions may be made in Jan's name to Disabled American Veterans or the American Heart Association.
Munden Funeral Home
2112 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557
https://www.mundenfuneralhome.net/
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.