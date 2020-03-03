|
Jane A. Mullane
08/06/1928 - 02/28/2020
Jane A. Mullane, 91, of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown. Born August 6, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Lidya (Elliot) Griffin and wife of the late Francis X. Mullane.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Survivors: Sons, Frank G. Mullane and wife Susan of Palmerton, Christopher J. Mullane of Staten Island, NY, and Michael Mullane and wife Laura of Jenks, OK. Daughter, Paula A. wife of Steve Ewing of Palmerton. She was predeceased by a daughter, Doris M. Reimer.
Services: The family will receive friends from 7:00p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Services will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish's New Cemetery, Palmerton. Online Condolences may be made to the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered in lieu of flowers to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, or, the American Parkinson Disease Association, both in care of the funeral home.
Campton Funeral Home
525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton
schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020