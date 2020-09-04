Jane Carol Hess04/15/2020Jane Carol (Drennan) Hess, 79, of Tannersville died peacefully on April 15, 2020. She was the loving and loyal wife of Francis "Frank" Hess to whom she shared four decades of marriage, earnestly standing by his side.She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was the oldest daughter of the late Robert and Agnes (Keenan) Drennan. Jane and her husband relocated to Tannersville in 1985 and with her children became active members of the Poconos community.Jane loved to be surrounded by her very big family and in addition to her husband, Frank, she is survived by her sister, Agnes Luisi and her husband, Douglas; her five children: Thomas Furino and his wife, Tina; Carol Clarizio and her husband, Vito; Salvatore Furino and his wife, Deirdre; Robert Furino and his wife, Georgia; and Francis "Frankie" Hess Jr. and his wife, Brenda; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild who were her world and who she loved with all her heart: Diana, James, Christopher, Robert Salvatore, Jonathan, Michael, Breanne, Salvatore, Robert Francis, Luca, Frankie, Lincoln, and Leonardo; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends who were more like family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Jackowski and her husband, Walter; and brothers-in-law: Thomas Hess and Kevin Hess.Jane will be remembered for her big personality, goofy sense of humor, kind heart, big smile, love of animals, and never ending spirit to help others. She was a volunteer at the former Pocono Medical Center and was a parishioner at Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville.Jane will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and other loved ones.There will be a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Richard Czachor will conduct a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco