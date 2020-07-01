Jane L. Fry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane L. Fry
06/27/2020
Jane L. Fry, 71, of Canadensis, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at St. Luke's Hospital -Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
Born in Egypt, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (Gorney) Fry.
Jane was a graduate of Whitehall High School. During her working career, she was an administrative assistant with Weiler Corporation in Cresco. An avid birdwatcher who could identify many simply by their call, Jane was also the proud owner of a horse named Captain Morgan, with whom she enjoyed travelling to participate in cattle roundups.
She is survived by her son: Steven Schmeltzle and his wife, Lisa of Emmaus; brother, William Fry; grandchildren: Stephanie, Cheyenne, Shannon, and Michael; and ten great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Dr. Catherine Thayer will perform a service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved