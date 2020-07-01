Jane L. Fry06/27/2020Jane L. Fry, 71, of Canadensis, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at St. Luke's Hospital -Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.Born in Egypt, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Bernice (Gorney) Fry.Jane was a graduate of Whitehall High School. During her working career, she was an administrative assistant with Weiler Corporation in Cresco. An avid birdwatcher who could identify many simply by their call, Jane was also the proud owner of a horse named Captain Morgan, with whom she enjoyed travelling to participate in cattle roundups.She is survived by her son: Steven Schmeltzle and his wife, Lisa of Emmaus; brother, William Fry; grandchildren: Stephanie, Cheyenne, Shannon, and Michael; and ten great-grandchildren.There will be a viewing from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Dr. Catherine Thayer will perform a service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco