|
|
Jane M. Kintner
9/2/1934 - 11/28/2019
Jane M. Kintner, 85, of East Stroudsburg passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 under Hospice Care at The Gardens at Stroud. She was the loving wife of the late Walter L. Kintner and had shared 49 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2010.
Born on Sept 2, 1934 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edna (Miller)VanBuskirk. Jane was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and a member of the Calvary Bible Church. She graduated from East Stroudsburg High School in 1953 and from the Scranton Business School. For several years, she worked at the Pocono Hospital in the dietary department.
Jane was a devoted wife to her beloved Walter. After marriage, they made their home in Minisink Hills next door to family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling with him to the Catskills. For many years, they traveled to their cabin in Coudersport, PA to meet with new friends and family in this beautiful area. Spending time with family and friends and going on trips with her nieces and nephews was a very special enjoyment for her. She was a devout Christian and found a deep sense of purpose and contentment in reading her bible every day.
During the past ten years, Jane lived a comfortable life at Grace Park and Gluco Lodge making many new friends and enjoying the many social activities and events at these facilities.
She was predeceased by her siblings Raymond Van Buskirk, Gordon Derrick, Emmitt Derrick, Mary Derrick Otto, Isabel Derrick VanBuskirk and Martha Derrick Butz.
Aunt Jane will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday December 03,2019 at the Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home 27 Washington St, East Stroudsburg, PA. Viewing will begin at 10am followed by funeral services at 11am Burial will follow at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Minisink Hills.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Calvary Bible Church 9 3 Point Gardens Road East Stroudsburg, PA
Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St, East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019