Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Jane S. Schumacher


1932 - 2019
Send Flowers
Jane S. Schumacher Obituary
Jane S. Schumacher
8/2/1932 - 10/25/2019
Jane S. Schumacher, 87, of Sciota, died Friday, Oct. 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Frank S. Schumacher who died Nov. 15, 2005.
Born Aug. 2, 1932, in Jersey City, N.J., she lived in Monroe County for 49 years.
Jane was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg.
Surviving are two sons, Mark Schumacher of Easton, and Gregg Schumacher and wife, Liz, of Bradenton, Fla; a granddaughter, Kristyn Schumacher of San Diego, Calif.; and nieces and nephews.
There will be viewing hours from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main St., Stroudsburg with the Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial will follow in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Church of St. Luke.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.