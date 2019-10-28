|
Janet B. Garman
10/26/2019
Janet B. Garman 85 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Born in Richmond, Virginia she was the daughter of Robert and Lena Stevens Bolen. Janet was raised in the Culpeper, Virginia moving to the Stroudsburg area in 1961. She graduated from Culpeper High School and Madison College in Harrisonburg, Va. where she earned a degree in Physical
Education.
Janet was a Professor Emeritus at East Stroudsburg University having taught in the Physical Education Department for 30 years retiring in 1991, and was the field hockey coach for many years at ESU. She was of the Christian faith.
Janet led a very active life, and spent her summers in her cottage on a small island in Canada, reading, fishing and enjoying life.
She is survived by a cousin Roberta and Walter Childs of Oakton, Virginia.
There will be no services cremation was handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc., 23 N. 9 th .St.Stroudsburg, Pa. Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019