William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Janet M. Rinker


1942 - 2020
Janet M. Rinker Obituary
Janet M. Rinker
05/26/1942 - 05/16/2020
Janet M. Rinker, 77, a resident of Pleasant Valley Manor, passed away Saturday evening, May 16, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on May 26, 1942 in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Roy Weiant and the late Margaret (Kolb) Barron. She was raised in Belfast and has lived in Monroe County for many years.
Janet was a pediatric nurse having worked at Pocono Medical Center, for Dr. Brehm and Dr. Chun, and for Pocono Pediatrics from where she retired.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society; loved to go camping; and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan..
Surviving are two children, Todd Rinker and wife Cheryl of Marshalls Creek and Roxann Kemmerer and husband Steve of Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Holly Popecki and husband Jeremy, Brad Rinker, Sean Kemmerer and wife Callie and Amanda Rohloff and husband Craig; and five great-grandchildren, Logan Popecki, Dylan Popecki, Berkley Rohloff, Brody Rohloff and Bailey Rohloff. She was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Achenbach.
There will be no services and cremation was private.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020
