Janice I. Parlette
1931 - 2020
Janice I. Parlette
07/13/1931 - 06/05/2020
Janice I. Parlette, 88, of Cherry Valley, died Friday morning, June 5, 2020, while under hospice care in her home.
Born on July 13, 1931 in Sioux City, Iowa, she was the only child of the late John and Edith (McDougle) Parlette and has lived in Monroe County since 1966. She previously lived in Bowling Green, OH, Jersey City, NJ and Lake Hiawatha, NJ.
Janice earned a Master's Degree in Library Science and was librarian at Jersey City State College and Stroudsburg Area School District.
She was a volunteer for Monroe County Meals on Wheels and Eastern Monroe Public Library; and she was a member and board member of the Friends of theEastern Monroe Public Library.
Janice enjoyed reading, gardening and landscaping; and she loved her dogs.
Surviving are two children, John P. Gerkhardt of Bangor and Linda J. Finkbeiner and husband Eric of Saylorsburg; and two grandchildren, Krystal J. Sobers of Kingston and Nisha M. Sobers of East Stroudsburg.
A private graveside service and burial will take place at Keller's Cherry Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor New York, NY 10001.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
