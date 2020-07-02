Janice L. Ely
06/16/1962 - 06/29/2020
Janice L. (Nichols) Ely, 58, of Pocono Lake, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family, after her courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard C. Ely, with whom she shared almost 17 years of love together.
Born June 16, 1962 in Caribou, Maine to Ella B. (Martinson) Nichols of Pocono Lake, and the late James R. Nichols Sr.
Janice was born into an Air Force family and travelled the world experiencing new places and cultures until 1981 when she and her family settled in Pocono Lake. She retired in 2018 after a distinguished career working alongside her husband as a steamfitter in local 638 in New York City. Janice was a doting grandmother to her four grandsons whom she adored. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, James R. Nichols Jr. and his wife, Melinda of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Barbara G. Nichols of Pocono Lake; children: Derik G. Belanger and his wife, BriAnna (Edwards) and their two children, Cael and Caison of Albrightsville; Robert A. Ely and his fiancée, Ashley V. Sebold of Saylorsburg; Jessica L. (Belanger) Shy and her husband, Tony R. and their two children, Noah and Ezra of Thornhurst, and Jaimie K. Ely and her partner, Christopher Kay of Exeter. Janice is also survived by her niece, Rachel L. (Moyer) Little and her husband, Joshua of Pocono Lake; nephew, Robert A. Moyer and his wife, Kristen (Folsom) of Pocono Lake; and great-nieces and nephews, Gage, Madison, and Skyler.
Services will be announced at a later time. Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
: P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco bolockfuneralhome.com