Janina T. Harmel6/17/2020Janina T. (Gosciniak) Harmel, 88, of Mount Pocono, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of an adoring husband, Waldemar Harmel, with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage.Born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Janina was the daughter of the late Jan and Wanda (Pietrzak) Gosciniak.At one time a competitive athlete in track and field, Janina was a member of the Polish "Wonder Team" in post-war Europe and represented Poland in international competitions.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Richard Harmel and his wife, Victoria of Pompano Beach, Florida; and two daughters: Margaret Sudol and her husband, John of Clifton, New Jersey; and Katherine Goodwin and her husband, Robert of Kanab, Utah.There will be visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Father Gregory Loughney will perform a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Private cremation has been entrusted to the Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco