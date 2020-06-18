Janina T. Harmel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janina T. Harmel
6/17/2020
Janina T. (Gosciniak) Harmel, 88, of Mount Pocono, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of an adoring husband, Waldemar Harmel, with whom she shared almost 60 years of marriage.
Born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Janina was the daughter of the late Jan and Wanda (Pietrzak) Gosciniak.
At one time a competitive athlete in track and field, Janina was a member of the Polish "Wonder Team" in post-war Europe and represented Poland in international competitions.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son: Richard Harmel and his wife, Victoria of Pompano Beach, Florida; and two daughters: Margaret Sudol and her husband, John of Clifton, New Jersey; and Katherine Goodwin and her husband, Robert of Kanab, Utah.
There will be visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Father Gregory Loughney will perform a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to the Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Prayer Service
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Send Flowers
JUN
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved