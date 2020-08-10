Janina W. Heidman06/24/1927 - 08/06/2020Janina W. Heidman, 93, of Cresco, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Charles Edward "Edi" Heidman with whom she shared 46 years of marriage.Born on June 24, 1927 in Góry-Pinczowskie, Poland, and was the daughter of the late Wladyslaw and Aniela (Pawlowska) Gladysz.Forcefully taken from her home by the Nazi's at age 13, she survived World War II, married her GI sweetheart and emigrated to the United States. She learned to speak English partially by listening to the radio programs of the 1940's.She was a homemaker and a home health care aide. With her beloved husband Edi, she engaged in humanitarian aid to the poor in the form of packages of food, clothing and medicine for four generations.Janina was a devout and joyful Catholic and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and The Sacred Heart Sodality.She is survived by her son, John C. Heidman of Easton; daughter, Patricia K. Heidman of Cresco; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a precious new great-great-grandchild. Janina has a large beloved family in Poland as well.The funeral and burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Keokee Chapel Cemetery in Paradise Valley.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Missionaries of Charity, c/o Sr. Mary Marta, 335 East 145th Street, Bronx, NY 10451.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg