Jared Michael Rauch
6/18/2020
Jared Michael Rauch, 23, of Tannersville, PA passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in San Jose, CA he was the son of Patricia (Cuccovia) Rauch.
Jared worked as an auto mechanic for many years and attended Vo Tech for small engines, he could fix anything. He has resided in Monroe County for the last 21 years, and prior to that in California.
In addition to his mother, Jared is survived by his brother Joshua and sister Tiffany, along with grandparents; Joseph and Beatrice Cuccovia, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1pm at The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
