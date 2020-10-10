1/
Javier Dario Giraldo
10/05/2020
Javier Dario Giraldo, 39 of East Stroudsburg, PA. died on Monday Oct. 5, 2020. He was the husband of Liliana Guerrero Avila Giraldo. Born in Columbia he was the son of Susana DeJesus Pedon Sanchez of Columbia and the late Ivan Dario Giraldo Gomez.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a daughter Liz Villaban of E. Stroudsburg, PA. and several other family members. He was of the catholic faith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:00am from St. Matthews Church 200 Brodhead Ave. E. Stroudsburg, PA. 18301 with Fr. Jaime Perez as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg, PA. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, PA. is in charge of the arrangements. Pulafuneralhome.com
Pula Funeral Home, Inc
23 North Ninth Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
