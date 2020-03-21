Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Jean A. DePuy


1932 - 2020
Jean A. DePuy Obituary
Jean A. DePuy
08/22/1932 - 03/20/2020
Jean A. DePuy, 87, of Columbia, N.J., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Warren Haven Nursing Center in Oxford, N.J.
Born at home August 22, 1932, in Shawnee on Delaware, she was one of seven children of the late William R. Sr. and Adelade (Heller) Widdoss. She graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1951.
She lived in Columbia, N.J., since 1956, and worked as a certified nurse's aide for Warren Haven Nursing Center for 21 years.
Jean was a member of Eastern Star Chapter #107, a life-time member of the American Legion and a member of the former Delaware Water Gap United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed attending local church dinners.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda DePuy of Columbia, N.J., and Pamela DePuy of Stroudsburg; two grandsons, AJ Kolba and wife, Maddie, of East Stroudburg, and Nikolai Kolba of Cazenovia, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six siblings, William Widdoss, Evelyn Pysher, Thomas Widdoss, Richard Widdoss, James Widdoss, and Robert Widdoss.
Due to current health concerns, the memorial service and burial will take place at a later date. Cremation was private.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
