|
|
Jean Marie Binkley
8/2/1925 - 5/14/2020
Jean Marie Binkley, 94, died Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 at Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort, PA where she was a resident since 2015. She was the widow of her high school sweetheart Charles E. Binkley who died January 26, 1980.
Born on August 2, 1925 in Canton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Little) Rebillot. She was a 1943 graduate of Canton Timken High School.
She lived in Monroe County, PA since 1971 working as a bookkeeper for Parker Oil, East Stroudsburg University and LaBar's Nursery. Throughout her entire life, Jean followed in the footsteps of her father holding several positions in organizations such as the PTA, Business and Professional Women's Club, Pocono Mountain Embroiders Guild and Stones Throw HOA. Until her illness, she lived life to the fullest and loved traveling with her friends and family.
Jean is survived by three sons, Norman (Barbara) Binkley of Estero, FL, David (Mary) Binkley of Southport, NC and Mark (Karen Small) Binkley of Leland, NC; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Rebillot and sister Dorothy Miller.
Due to current health restrictions, there will be no services and private burial will take place at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please donate to the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or .
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020