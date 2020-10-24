Jean S. Acker

02/01/1932 - 10-20-2020

Jean S. Acker, 88, of Pocono Twp. passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 2020, at her home, while under the care of Arcadia Hospice.

Born in Williamsport on February 1, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Snyder) Schmoyer. Jean graduated from Williamsport High School and obtained a position with Bell Telephone as a telephone operator. She changed her career to become the supervisor of housekeeping at Pocono Medical Center, East Stroudsburg, and held that position until she retired.

Jean was of the Lutheran faith and cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, crossword puzzles, word searches.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband, James P. Acker, brother, Charles Schmoyer, and grandson, Gus Nylander.

Surviving are her children, Cyndi Hohl and her companion, Ray Turick, Stroudsburg, Gary Remsnyder and his wife Sara of East Stroudsburg, LuAnn Domenico of Tobyhanna, and Kevin Remsnyder and his companion, Loretta Kelleman of Pocono Twp. sister, Roberta Carothers of Anderson, Indiana, grandchildren, Devon and Joe Lucykanish, Tara Nylander, Joel and Amanda Remsnyder, Megan Remsnyder, Eric Nylander, Steve Domenico and Joey Domenico and his companion Jocelyn Fleming; great grandchildren, Kierstyn Remsnyder, Thomas Remsnyder, Jackson Dillon, Kate Remsnyder, twins Jamison and Madison Dillon and Mason Lucykanish nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations can be to Arcadia Hospice 4658 Broadway B01 Allentown PA 18104.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com

