Jeanette E. Petrella
8/3/1943 - 7/4/2020
Jeanette E. Petrella, 76, a resident of Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort and formerly of Stroudsburg, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born on August 3, 1943 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Weinrich) Vanderbilt.
She has lived in Monroe County since 1980 and worked as a waitress at several local resorts including PocMont and Mt. Airy.
Jeanette was a member of St. Matthew's Church in East Stroudsburg.
Surviving are four children, Margaret Petrella of Stroudsburg, Joseph Petrella and wife Kathryn of Chalfont, Deborah Petrella of Macungie and Keith Petrella of Stroudsburg; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a brother, George Vanderbilt of Stroudsburg. She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Vanderbilt.
Cremation will be private with burial at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg wmhclarkfuneralhome.com