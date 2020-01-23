|
Jeanne Audrey Blackburn
6/12/1929 - 1/22/2020
Jeanne Audrey (Learn) Blackburn, 90, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020, at Country Meadows in Bethlehem where she was a resident since 2011.
Born on June 12, 1929 in Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Harold H. and Nora M. (Bloss) Learn. She was a direct descendant of the Learn family who were the first settlers in Tannersville.
Jeanne graduated from Pocono Township High School in Tannersville in 1947 and was a model. After graduation she worked at the National Drug Company in Swiftwater (now Sanofi). She married Marshal Smith and moved to Massachusetts. Later she married Jouett Blackburn and they lived in Mountainside, NJ where she was active in the Woman's Club. She and Jouett traveled throughout Eruope.
Surviving are her sister-in-law and caregiver, Claire M. Learn (wife of the late Darwin) of Tannersville; a step daughter, Margaret Robinson and husband Dwight of Massachusetts; two grand nephews, Thomas Learn and Sean Cramer; and nieces and nephews of her late husband. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Marshal Smith and Woodward Jouett Blackburn; a sister, Gloria Learn; and brother, Darwin ("Bub") Learn.
There will be no services at this time and burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020